J. Cole Had More Than A Few Words For Kendrick Lamar In New Track, “7 Minute Drill”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It was only a matter of time before J. Cole was going to get in the booth to express more than a few thoughts about fellow MC Kendrick Lamar… and now, we finally have a response!

Just two days away from his annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, Cole dropped a surprise project, Might Delete Later, on Thursday night (April 5). While the entire album is yet another solid project from our homie from the ‘Ville, it’s the album’s closer, “7 Minute Drill,” that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.

As you may know, Kendrick fired the first shot with a memorable guest verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” On the track, he took not-so-subtle shots at both Cole and Drake, denouncing their “Big 3” status and grabbing the crown for himself.

F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches

I crash out like, “F*ck rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to

Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up

Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe

If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K

Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD

Motherf*ck the big three, n*gga, it’s just big me

While Drake has yet to respond (at least, directly), Cole decided to respond with a few warning shots of his own on “7 Minute Drill.”

I came up in the ‘Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension

He still doin’ shows, but fell off like the Simpsons

Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic

Your second sh*t put n*ggas to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine

He went on to rap:

The rap beef ain’t realer than the sh*t I seen in Cumberland

He averagin’ one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin’

If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him

Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n*gga ’cause I f*ck with him

But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him

I’m Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme

Yeah, I’m aimin’ at G-Money, cryin’ tears before I bust at him

Well…damn.

Of course, this has social media up in arms when it first dropped, and it looks like the battlelines have been drawn!

Check out the reactions below!