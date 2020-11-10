J. Cole Has His Name Flipped To Funny Bizarro World Memes

J. Cole is either a fan’s favorite rapper or target of unjust ridicule depending on the moment. In a new viral moment happening now, the North Carolina rapper’s name is being flipped in hilarious ways on Twitter.
Much like the flip of OnlyFans that kicked off earlier this year, J. Cole’s name is centered in the meme trend by way of changing a detail about him such as his profession and then, a following name that rhymes with his birth-given last name. It should be noted that one of Cole’s artists, Cozz even got in on the act after Van Latham got a joke off.
Let’s try our hand:
J. Cole as an election official.
J. Poll
Okay, don’t throw the tomatoes just yet. Check out some actual funny tweets below.
“J Cole” is #2 on trending, in front of #ElectionResults2020 because of this meme 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qZ0dNQ1Veo— brown (@BrownRapFan) November 5, 2020
J Cole stripping— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 5, 2020
J Pole https://t.co/PAtCJ2hl3Y
J Cole working out— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) November 5, 2020
J Swole https://t.co/FSqkKOvRK8
J cole counting Nevadas votes— 𝕋. 𝔹𝕒𝕓𝕪 💮 (@tiamoney3) November 5, 2020
J slow https://t.co/YU6syrqkY2
J. Cole trending and I thought he dropped a surprise album 🤦🏾... really could’ve helped me get through the rest of this year. pic.twitter.com/AbFllYhfkJ— J (@Jay510Wallace) November 5, 2020
J Cole eating pineapples— #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) November 5, 2020
J Dole https://t.co/YgupuQzD6H
J Cole if his name was Steve— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) November 5, 2020
Steve https://t.co/CC0NBAyejG
J Cole is a Spy— Sterling Brim (@SteeloBrim) November 5, 2020
J Mole https://t.co/Y9td0Jwjfb
J Cole said an album coming— Letty (@Letty) November 5, 2020
J Trolled https://t.co/gZB3Zgjy34
J Cole if he was a snitch— NBA Mcfly (@ThatDudeMCFLY) November 5, 2020
J Told https://t.co/XAc1nxXDKW