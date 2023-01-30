Love Birds: Meet Jalen Hurts’ Jawn; Bry Burrows [Photos]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sorry ladies, you might wanna cover your eyes for this one… Super Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts popped out with a mystery girl. Bry Burrows appears to be awfully close and personal to Hurts after taking his team to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who Is Bry Burrows?

Bry Burrows is a 27-year-old software guru and currently works for IBM. The young Sagittarius has a reported net worth of 6 million. Ms.Burrow spent her college days at the University of Alabama where she met her alleged boyfriend, Jalen Hurts. The power couple reportedly started dating prior to Hurts making a transfer to the University of Oklahoma.

Not only did Jalen score on the field but he got himself a trophy in real life! Check out photos of Jalen Hurts rumored girlfriend, Bry Burrows below!

