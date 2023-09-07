Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Jamie Foxx continues to recover from his medical scare in April, he’s clearly prioritizing some downtime.

The actor was recently spotted vacationing in Caba San Lucas, Mexico, with a mystery lady on his arm, which was later determined to be Alyce Huckstepp.

Page Six reports that the two are in a relationship as they were seen taking in the beachside view and rocking sunglasses and hats -perhaps to remain inconspicuous- while holding hands.

Huckstepp’s relationship with Foxx is nothing new, as the two were first spotted in the south of France in May of 2022.

The couple was caught on camera kissing, riding a jet ski, and getting very close in public. The French trip wasn’t just personal, as Foxx was also working, having made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival alongside many of Hollywood’s elite.

We’re just happy Foxx is able to be galivanting around the world with his latest girlfriend after a series of unfortunate events struck him in April.

Earlier this year, his daughter took to Instagram to reveal that he suffered a medical scare that sent him to the hospital. Thanks to early intervention from his sister, Foxx made a miraculous recovery despite never revealing what actually happened to the public.

On his sibling’s birthday, he took to Instagram to thank her for saving his life, writing, “Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

He appeared to be on vacation a few short weeks ago, and he thanked those who hoped he got stronger and gave a peek into his recovery.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day,” he captioned the photo.

Social media is more concerned that Foxx’s affinity for white women is on display once again. See the reactions below.

