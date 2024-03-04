K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wayda dam MINUTE! Jayda Wayda, known for doin’ it for the Gram, often shares glimpses of her life as an influencer. In a recent video, Jayda is seen letting loose and twerking. Showcasing her ASSests (see what we did there?). Little did she know that her baby father, Lil Baby’s young son, Jason was secretly watching her every move.

Lil Baby’s son was standing on bidness and wasn’t going for it! Check out some of the reactions to Jayda being caught by Jason having some fun.

Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com