HomeEntertainment News

See Jordyn Woods’ Barely There Birthday Dress & 14 More Of Her Sexiest Style Wins

Click Here To Listen Live

Jordyn Woods Rick Ross Video BTS

Source: Andre Jones / Andre Jones


Influencer Jordyn Woods has mastered the art of garnering attention and looking amazing while doing it. Whether she’s on a Hollywood runway, heating up The Gram with sexy pics from around the house or sharing vacation photos with her boo Karl Anthony-Towns, she’s always got her ish together.

Recently, Woods made headlines for her “barely-there” birthday dress. Here’s what celeb-culture site PopSugar had to say:

There are sheer dresses, and then there’s Jordyn Woods’s birthday dress in a league of its damn own. While celebrating her 24th trip around the sun over the weekend, the model and socialite wore the be-all and end-all of see-through dresses — like, we’re talkin’ Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala levels of see-through here, people. After her original look didn’t come together in time for the party, Jordyn snagged a showstopping Area dress made entirely of draped crystals and, well, that’s about it.

Thursday (Sept. 23), is Woods’ 24th birthday. In honor of her adding another candle to the proverbial cake, let’s take a look back at a few of her sexiest style moments.

See Jordyn Woods’ Barely There Birthday Dress & 14 More Of Her Sexiest Style Wins  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Woods Vs The Boss

Woods Vs The Boss Source:Andre Jones

Jordyn Woods behind the scenes of the Rick Ross ‘Big Tyme’ music video.

2. More Behind The Scenes at Rozay Video Shoot

More Behind The Scenes at Rozay Video Shoot Source:Sarah MK Paris

Jordyn Woods BTS of Rick Ross’ video jordyn woods

3. Jordyn Woods “UOMA & Juneteenth” Red Carpet Celebration

Jordyn Woods attends the UOMA & Juneteenth red carpet event celebrating the launch of Sharon Chuter’s new product line, UOMA by Sharon C for WALMART held at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California USA on June 18, 2021

4. The Official 2018 American Music Awards After Party Presented By Security Benefit

The Official 2018 American Music Awards After Party Presented By Security Benefit Source:Getty

Woods performs on stage during the official 2018 American Music Awards after party presented by Security Benefit at Microsoft Theater Gold Ballroom on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

5. Jordyn Woods “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” Premiere Red Carpet

Woods on the red carpet at the ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California USA on August 13, 2019.

6. Shiseido Masterclass

Shiseido Masterclass Source:Getty

Jordyn Woods attends Shiseido Masterclass on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

7. LIBRA Season Loading

8. Glow Recipe Presents Watermelon Night Market At The Grove

Glow Recipe Presents Watermelon Night Market At The Grove Source:Getty

Influencer Jordyn Woods attends Glow Recipe presents Watermelon Night Market at The Grove at Glow Studio Grove on September 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

9. Way2Sexy

10. Baggy & Bougie

11. Jordyn Woods attends UOMA Beauty Summer Party

Jordyn Woods attends UOMA Beauty Summer Party Source:Getty

12. Life’s A Beach

13. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019

The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Source:Getty

Jordyn Woods attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2019 Presented By Macy’s at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City. 

14. Rise & Shine

15. Happy Birthday, Jordyn Woods!

Happy Birthday, Jordyn Woods! Source:Antwon Maxwell

Cheers and best wishes on your special day!!

Latest
Close