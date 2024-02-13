Kanye West Responds Critics Of The NSFW Pics Of His Wife

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For months now people have been criticizing Kanye West for using his wife, Bianca Censori as a walking sex ad for whatever he’s got cooking on the business end. And it looks like the backlash is getting to him as he’s decided to respond to those opposed to his marriage methods.

Yesterday (Feb. 12), Yeezy took to Instagram to drop a defiant post about why he posts his wife in skimpy outfits and barely-there attire on social media. He basically said it’s because he likes to do so. Walking through an airport with Bianca Censori by his side, Kanye went in on his critics.

“I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose… So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album and people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ ’Cause she make me happy,” Kanye said. “That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. So don’t never say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f*ck yourself, seriously. Leave the king the f*ck alone. I don’t care, bro. I’ma post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f**kin’ Instagram.”

We guess he doesn’t understand that people are upset that he posts pictures of his wife in a manner that paints her as if she’s a sexual object to be leered at, but we digress. If she’s happy and he’s happy, that’s all that matters, right? The woman gave him fellatio in public for God’s sake, so he must be doing something right in their marriage.

Now that Kanye knows his NSFW posts of his wife are pissing people off, expect a lot more of those kind of pictures on his page. We assembled some of those controversial pics, and potent reactins, in the gallery, for archival purposes.

Check out Kanye responding to the backlash below, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

