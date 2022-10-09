Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is continuing to spiral and unfortunately, mostly for him, the Internet is keeping all the receipts. After getting silenced on his favorite social media platform of choice, Instagram, Ye returned to Twitter, and on Saturday evening (Oct. 9), he revealed plans to come for Jewish people.

But before we get to that impending struggle, as for why he got paused on Instagram in the first place, it was due to the back and forth texts he shared between himself and Sean “Diddy” Combs where he seemed to go Anti-Semitic or Anti-Jewish, allegedly.

“Look at this Mark,” Ye wrote on Twitter along with an old photo of him and Meta’s head honcho Mark Zuckerberg. “How you gone kick me off Instagram.”

Quite easily, obviously. Yeah, he also called Zuckerberg an N-Word, as a term of endearment, but yeah.

NBC reports that Meta, IG’s parent company, confirmed it removed posts from West that violated its rules and guidelines. The obvious content in question would be Ye telling Diddy that he knew that “Jews” asked him to reach out to him—without any evidence of this, by the way.

In said convo, where Diddy was pleading for a man-to-man conversation, he called the mogul a Fed., and also texted him “ima [sic] use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” Ye was probably mad that DIddy recently called him out for his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt stunt in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

This leads back to the recent tweet that was accompanied by a screenshot about his Zuckerberg tweet, which itself inspired Phoney Stark aka Elon Musk to chime in with a, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.”

Weird flex. So, after that is when Ye returned and dropped this bomb of a tweet: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

So it seems like Kanye West wants to do battle on the hill against the Chosen People who seemed to be just minding their business while he was blasting Diddy, but caught strays anyway (his bonkers interview with Tucker Carlson also drew plenty of side eyes). Also, he meant “DEFCON 3” but that’s neither here nor there. It’s way past time someone took away Ye’s phone, but we’re going to get our popcorn ready.

Peep some reactions to Ye’s “threat” in the gallery. We give him until the end of business on Monday, Oct. 10 to moonwalk his comments and attempt to clean up this mess of his own creation. Also, don’t expect his Twitter account to be up much longer either.

The post Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye West Says He’s Going Death Con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, After He Gets Some Sleep was originally published on hiphopwired.com