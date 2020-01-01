CLOSE
#KapSoBlack: Remember When Colin Kaepernick Debuted His Luxurious Afro?

Posted December 31, 2019

While our Shardé Gilliam did an amazing job with her piece, “The Best Natural Hair Moments of The Decade,” there was one special moment that didn’t make her list, an incident that left me shooketh and reminded me while I’m so glad that Twitter is free.

Picture it, Preseason football, San Diego, September 1st, 2016.

Most of us were just chilling at home, watching the game to support Colin Kaepernick. Remember, at the time he was just gaining press for taking a knee during the National Anthem as a means to raise awareness around racism and police brutality in America.

But then he took us by surprise. Out of nowhere, he struts out on the field and debuts one of the most luxurious and picked out afros I’ve seen in a long time!

Like most natural hair moments before him, his afro wasn’t just about a style, it’s was about something much deeper.

It was about making a statement.

By rocking his hair out, Kap was telling the detractors, who wanted him to “shut up and play,” “f-you, Ima be on this field, and be Black AF and you can’t do anything about it.”

Man, was it spectacular!  So much so, thanks to Twitter user @MoreAndAgain, it sparked one of the most hilarious hashtags of all time: #KapSoBlack.

 

Granted, back then we didn’t know that Kap would eventually be blackballed, or a few months later  President Trump would call him a “son of a bitch,” or that he would sue the NFL for collusion for keeping him out of the league. We were trying to pay tribute to him the best Black Twitter knows how…with humor.

But we know now that by standing up for what he believed in ended up costing him so damn much–it cost the game he loves so much. Now, in 2019, his afro also embodies this ultimate sacrifice and his beautiful metamorphosis into a strong Black man.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in August 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

“I have to stand up for people that are oppressed. … If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right.”

That he did. Yes, he lost his job, he never lost sight of what matters most, speaking up and our about the importance of Black Lives. So to honor Kap, take a look at some more of his best afro moments:

Though I never had the pleasure of meeting Muhammad Ali, he mentored me without ever meeting me. He in many ways laid the foundation of what I saw as the zenith of athlete-activism and perfecting the utilization of your platform as an athlete to force conversations about how America was not living up to what America professes to be. Lonnie Williams, the wife of Muhammad Ali was in attendance tonight. I am equally honored to share this space with her. She once said that, “Muhammad’s legacy is not just for me and his children and grandchildren, it’s a legacy for the world.” I accept this award, not for myself, but on behalf of the people, because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. If it were not for the peoples willingness to support me, I would not be on this stage today. Thank you very much to Sports Illustrated for the honor of the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. I am humbled and honored to share this with the people. 📸: @KarlFergusonJr

Thank you to the Puffin Foundation and The Nation Institute for recognizing me with their Creative Citizenship Award. To be honored with the same award that was given to Dolores Huerta in 2002 is extremely humbling. She is one of the most decorated labor activist of the 20th century, the leader of the Chicana/Chicano civil rights movement and more. I was able to meet her over the weekend and she is full of life at 87 and continues to fight for those that cannot. The importance of press is paramount especially in a time where the first amendment and free speech are under attack. It is all our responsibility and especially the responsibility of journalists to speak just in an unjust room. 📸: @KarlFergusonJr

