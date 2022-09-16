K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving is without question one of the best basketball players of his generation, but he also might go down as one of the most eccentric as well. The Brooklyn Nets star shared a video from shamed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Twitter is firing off jokes at Irving’s expense.

Kyrie Irving, 30, has a penchant for upholding controversial stances and conspiracy theories, which gained him a fair amount of criticism from sports pundits and fans. The video Irving shared to Instagram was emblazoned with the caption “Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us,” the Infowars clip from 2002 makes mention of late 1990s Hip-Hop favorite target, the New World Order. It also hammered down on the government trying to render our world into a cashless society.

As pointed out by The Daily Beast, Irving’s use of the clip is an unfortunate one considering that Jones made a mockery of the grief suffered by the parents of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, calling the massacre a hoax. In August, Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million as part of a defamation lawsuit and is due in court again this month for a second trial.

Irving is no stranger to attracting negative attention for his personal views. In times past, Irving has supported unfounded theories that the earth is flat and was infamous for his denial of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. He is currently preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season and will play alongside Kevin Durant.

On Twitter, folks are frying Kyrie Irving. Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Kyrie Irving Shares Weird Alex Jones Conspiracy Theory Video, Twitter Gets Jokes Off appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kyrie Irving Shares Weird Alex Jones Conspiracy Theory Video, Twitter Gets Jokes Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com