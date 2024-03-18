Lamar Odom Teams Up With Caitlyn Jenner To Host Sports Podcast, Social Media Confused

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the list of Kardashian exes continues to pile up, two are teaming up for a podcast.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to momager Kris Jenner for 21 years, and Lamar Odom, who was married to Khloe Kardashian, are teaming up to talk about the one thing they have in common aside from being part of the Kardashian Universe: sports.

Odom played in the NBA for about 15 years, winning two NBA Championships. Jenner, before transitioning into a woman, was known most for being Olympic Gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner.

Of course, the podcast will be called Keeping Up With Sports, a nod to the long-running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“The award-winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion,” touts the podcast’s site , billing it as the ultimate sports show. The two athletes will be paired with cohost Zack Hirsch, who’s already got several podcasts, including one he shares with Adam Pacman Jones.There’s still no telling when the first episode will premiere, but TMZ did get a clip of it, and they’re starting off strong with boxer Sugar Ray Leonard as the first guess. In the sneak peek, Leonard speaks about being sexually abused by one of his trainers and the internal battle that led to him holding onto that secret for more than a decade before realizing he needed to be open about the traumatic experience. “I was sexually abused by one of my trainers, and I kept that in my heart and in my head for 10, 15, 20 years. I don’t even know how long it’s been,” he shared. “I never said anything but when I did say it I broke down like a baby. I cried so hard. I was hurting. You can’t do that and I learned it the hard way.” Elsewhere in the clip, Jenner asks about boxing’s falling popularity as MMA and UFC become more relevant. The former Six Man of the Year and the Olympian also have a bunch more episodes in the tuck, with other guests like boxer Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, boxer Zab Judah, Steve-O, See how social media is reacting to the odd pairing below.

Lamar Odom Teams Up With Caitlyn Jenner To Host Sports Podcast, Social Media Confused was originally published on cassiuslife.com