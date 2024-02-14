Tea parties and cocktail hours are cool, but don’t skimp on the gifts this Galentine’s Day. The holiday is about appreciating the love in friendships. What better way to show your appreciation than through a thoughtful gift?
Before you ask their advice on whether you should expect anything from your situationship, cop your girls something cute. Put extra thought into it to let you know you care about what they’re into. It’s a sweet gesture. It’s also a great distraction from the dusties.
Why beg for the bare minimum? If you’re not being taken out for an aesthetically pleasing date night, don’t worry; you can focus on your girls’ energy. Your girls are the ones who were there before the dusty you all gave a secret nickname to in the group chat so no one would know how far your standards were slipping. It is a time to focus on platonic romance and how it fills our lives. You should still pour into your friendships through meaningful gift exchanges even if you’re booed up. You don’t have to be single to enjoy Galentine’s day. Take a quick moment to make someone smile.
This celebration of friendship is for every girl in the squad. Include the stay-at-home mother of two. Think about the overworked corporate baddie. Loop in the choir director. Remember to check on the wanderlust-stricken girl who pops up in the group chat before going ghost for another three months. It’s time to show the beauty obsessive you appreciate her commitment. Support your friend on her self-care goals.
There is no limit to the ways that you can support them.
Here are 13 picks you can share with the baddies in your life to show them some appreciation this Galentine’s Day.
13 Last Minute Galentine’s Day Gifts For All The Baddies In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. For The Self-Care Baddie Try Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye MasksSource:Topicals
Nothing says self-care like eye masks, so cool people want to wear them in the club. Cop your bestie the most viral option on the market so she can sport them on your next girls’ night in. You can sprint right to Sephora to pick them up or take advantage of the store’s same-day delivery policy.Shop Now
2. For The Self-Care Try Fleur Marché PatchesSource:Fleur Marché
Wellness patches help deliver all sorts of goodies via the skin. They are a great option for those who are time-pressed and picky about what flavors they’re consuming. She will appreciate it if she’s had one too many Expresso Martinis at girls’ night.Shop Now
3. For The Self-Care Baddie Try Equilibria Daily Nutri-GreensSource:Equilibria
Support your friend’s fitness goals by picking them up something they can easily tote around in their Stanley or Simply Modern tumbler. This green power can be easily blended into any soup, smoothie, or tea to supercharge it.Shop Now
4. For The Self-Care Baddie Try The Enlighten Lavender CandleSource:Enlighten
Being F-boi-free comes with an undeniable peace. Help your homegirl enjoy coming home with a house without anybody’s bummy son in it by adding a soothing lavender candle to her collection.Shop Now
5. For The Content Creator Baddie Try The Pocket TripodSource:Geometrical
Everybody has that friend they know could get your group chat out the hood if they just focused on content. Help them get started by grabbing them this discreet pocket tripod. Walking around with a giant tripod can be intimidating, but something this size is a great way to ease them into their calling.Shop Now
6. For The Content Creator Baddie Mophie Powerstation Pro ACSource:Mophie
You can’t throw subs at your exes in your Tiktoks together if her phone is always dying. Bonus? It’s TSA friendly.Shop Now
7. For The Lover Girl Baddie F the Fairy Tale Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love StorySource:Hachette Book Group
Have a bookworm in the crew? They will appreciate this new read about taking a realistic approach to dating. Grab it for their book club. Or use it to give a subtle hint to the friend that is always going on about their love life.Shop Now
8. For The Lover Girl Baddie NEST New York Lychee Rose Eau de ParfumSource:Nest
We have always had a thing for Nest home fragrances, but this fragrance from the consistent brand takes its impact to the next level. It is joyful and feminine without being cloying. It feels like a lychee cocktail exploded in the air. There is no better mood booster for your bestie.Shop Now
9. For The Beauty Loving Baddie Try Pirouette Chill TipsSource:Chillhouse
Chill Tips are one of the best press-on lines on the market. They are a great gift if you have friends in the healthcare or wellness fields who are unable to maintain exaggerated nail lengths without penalty. These have a ton of different designs so that the wearer can switch their nails up with every outfit.Shop Now
10. For The Beauty Loving Baddie Thread Paint It EyeshadowSource:Thread Beauty
This product can stand up to even the most extended swag surf at a crowded, boozy brunch. It pops against all skin tones. Gift it to the make-up lover in the group who loves testing out new formulas. It’s so affordable you can do a quick pick-up order at Target and put together a beauty buffet for bae.Shop Now
11. For The Day Party Loving Baddie Try This Maya Winston BagSource:Maya Winston
The Binge bruncher in the group will appreciate an elegant yet functional bag like the Maya Winston small leather tote. The Black-Owned option has quickly become a favorite among fashion insiders. It’s small enough to be carried in any setting, but its extended top prevents mishaps from happening as you’re traveling from one party to the next.Shop Now
12. For the The Holy Roller Baddie Try The God Be Knowing SweatshirtSource:Spicy Christians
Help your homegirl stay cozy and prayed up with this cute sweater from Spicy Christians. It’s a great transitional piece as we head towards Spring.
13. For the The Holy Roller Baddie Try GBWHOM SocksSource:GBWHOM
Nothing adds a little razzle-dazzle to a fit for a Trader Joe’s run like a pair of fun socks. The necessity-turned-accessory is making a comeback. Get these for your sporty friend who always knows how to give prayed-up pilates mom.Shop Now