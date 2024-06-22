Errrbody love Latto! In a historic moment for both the ATL music scene and the hip-hop industry at large, Latto took center stage as the first female headliner for Birthday Bash.
Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.
Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:Getty
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
3. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
4. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
5. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
6. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:Diamond Life Concerts
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
7. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
8. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
9. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
10. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
11. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
12. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
13. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
14. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
15. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
16. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
17. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
18. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
19. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
20. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
21. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
22. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
23. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
24. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
25. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
26. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
27. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
28. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
29. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
30. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
31. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
32. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
33. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
34. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
35. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
36. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
37. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
38. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024
39. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024Source:R1
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024