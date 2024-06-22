Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Published on June 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

 

Errrbody love Latto! In a historic moment for both the ATL music scene and the hip-hop industry at large, Latto took center stage as the first female headliner for Birthday Bash.

 

Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.

 

 

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:Getty

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

3. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

4. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

5. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

6. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:Diamond Life Concerts

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

7. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

8. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

9. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

10. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

11. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

12. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

13. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

14. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

15. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

16. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

17. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

18. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

19. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

20. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

21. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

22. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

23. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

24. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

25. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

26. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

27. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

28. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

29. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

30. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

31. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

32. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

33. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

34. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

35. Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and MORE to Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

36. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

37. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

38. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

39. Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

40. Latto and Friends Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

41. Flo Milli Performs with Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Flo Milli Performs with Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

42. Anycia Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Anycia Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

43. Maria The Scientist Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Maria The Scientist Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

44. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

45. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

46. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

47. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

48. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

49. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

50. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

51. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

52. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

53. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

54. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

55. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

56. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

57. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

58. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

59. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

60. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

61. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

62. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

63. Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

RELATED TAGS

atlanta Birthday Bash 2024 Latto
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close