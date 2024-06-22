K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Errrbody love Latto! In a historic moment for both the ATL music scene and the hip-hop industry at large, Latto took center stage as the first female headliner for Birthday Bash.

Big Latto performed hits like “Put it on da Floor” and “Sunday Service,” she has earned respect around the hip hop game for her confident lyricism, amazing beats, and unapologetic style. Her journey to headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was far from easy. From performing at the Birthday Bash Block party as a kid, to opening up Birthday Bash, to coming out as 21 Savage’s surprise guest, to now headlining the WHOLE SHOW! Check out the full recap below.

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com