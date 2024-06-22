Listen Live
Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Published on June 22, 2024

It was a night of surprises at the State Farm Arena as ATL’s finest reunited on stage. During Latto’s set at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, Usher made an unexpected appearance, delivering a memorable performance that had the crowd buzzing.

[RELATED: ‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend]

 

1. Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

2. Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Concert birthday bash atl 2024

