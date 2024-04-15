Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Source: R1 / R1


Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.

Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!

 

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

RELATED: What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
News

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57

10 items
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

spice girlin marketplace
Lifestyle

April is Black Women’s History Month

WEN 2022 Sherri Shepherd
Television

‘Sherri’ Shepherd Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Season 3

Showtime Says

O.J. Simpson Sings About Nicole Brown’s Murder (VIDEO)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close