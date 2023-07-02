K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Freshly released from his ten-month prison sentence, Mozzy finds himself entangled with law enforcement. Mozzy was stopped by Wichita police after an appearance at a nightclub that ended in gunfire, leaving seven people shot.

Mozzy was performing at a neighboring club and then arrived at City Nightz for the After party. Police was contacted during the shooting and stopped Mozzy and his team as they were a short distance away from the venue.

Footage of the 36-year-old rapper being detained by police in the middle of night has been surfacing online

According to TMZ, Mozzy was released and is not facing any charges in relation to the shooting.

Wichita Law Enforcement says a handful of people were hurt., in addition to those that were shot, and their conditions are varied. Some suffer from minor bullet grazes to full-on gunshot wounds, and some are in critical condition.

Mozzy Arrested After Seven People Shot At After Party was originally published on rnbphilly.com