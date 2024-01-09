NFL Postseason Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams
Alrighty guys, you know it’s time for this week’s weekly power rankings. I’m tossing in a question for each team, whether they be a playoff team or not.
Leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney to share your thoughts about his power
Let’s jump into our NFL Postseason Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below!
NFL Postseason Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Baltimore RavensSource:n/a
It’s all about Lamar Jackson. He’s 1-3 in the playoffs but will this year be different?
2. Dallas CowboysSource:n/a
Should we really be surprised that Mike McCarthy is not only the coach of the hottest team in football but also on the hot seat as we enter the playoffs?
3. San Francisco 49ersSource:n/a
Is Brock Purdy good enough to lead the Niners to the Super Bowl?
4. Buffalo BillsSource:n/a
Why is Stefon Diggs no longer a big part of the Bills offense? Diggs hasn’t hit the 100-yard receiving mark since October 15.
5. Detroit LionsSource:n/a
Isn’t Matthew Stafford coming back “home” to play in Detroit the worse thing possible for the Lions?
6. Cleveland BrownsSource:n/a
Is Joe Flacco REALLY going to make a magical run in Cleveland? I do think they beat the Texans this weekend.
7. Kansas City ChiefsSource:n/a
If the Chiefs fizzle in the playoffs what will that mean for their offseason?
8. Los Angeles RamsSource:n/a
Are the Rams getting the credit they deserve this season? They’ve won 7 of 8 with the only loss being 37-31 in Baltimore.
9. Miami DolphinsSource:n/a
Are the Dolphins the team you trust the least going into the weekend?
10. Houston TexansSource:n/a
I think the question around Houston is if the Texans are “content” with just making the playoffs? My gut says no. I think the Browns win but I expect a good showing from Stroud and company this weekend.
11. Green Bay PackersSource:n/a
Let’s be honest…did you know Jordan Love has 20 TD and just 3 INT in the last 9 games? I didn’t.
12. Philadelphia EaglesSource:n/a
This one is easy…are the Eagles simply finished? Will Siranni enter next season on the hot seat?
13. Tampa Bay BuccaneersSource:n/a
What’s the over/under on the amount of snaps you saw between Tampa Bay/Carolina this past weekend?
14. Pittsburgh SteelersSource:n/a
The Steelers are the worst team in the playoffs, aren’t they?
15. New Orleans SaintsSource:n/a
Should Dennis Allen keep his job after the Jameis Winston fiasco? Hell, should Winston be back as well?
16. Seattle SeahawksSource:n/a
Do Seahawks fans still want 72-year-old Pete Carroll to be their head coach? (25-26 last 3 seasons)
17. Cincinnati BengalsSource:n/a
Are Bengals fans bummed? They went from Super Bowl hopeful to out of the playoffs and watching Jake Browning. The flip side is how they stayed in it until the end despite all their injuries.
18. Indianapolis ColtsSource:n/a
Will DC Gus Bradley be back and how much can you trust Anthony Richardson’s injury history? Those are just a few pressing questions for the Colts this offseason.
19. Jacksonville JaguarsSource:n/a
The Jaguars are obviously the biggest frauds this season. And I wonder if Trevor Lawrence is a top 10 QB?
20. Las Vegas RadiersSource:n/a
Will players and fans revolt if Antonio Pierce doesn’t get the head coaching position?
21. Chicago BearsSource:n/a
Why would the Bears keep Justin Fields? Seriously, go draft Caleb Williams!
22. Denver BroncosSource:n/a
Who will be the QB for Denver next season? It won’t be Russ or Stidham, that’s for sure.
23. Minnesota VikingsSource:n/a
Do Vikings fans want Kirk Cousins back if he’s on a hometown discount? Or would you prefer going young and starting over at that position?
24. Atlanta FalconsSource:n/a
Will the Falcons once again be the forgotten team this offseason?
25. New York JetsSource:n/a
Is there anything more ironic than Aaron Rodgers scolding Jets players/coaches to cut out the distractions and “BS” while peddling his nonsense on TV each week?
26. New York GiantsSource:n/a
What direction are the Giants going in? Certainly they can’t bring back Daniel Jones as their starting QB, right?
27. Tennessee TitansSource:n/a
Who will coach the Titans next season?
28. Arizona CardinalsSource:n/a
Did the Cardinals make the right decision announcing they’re “all in” with Kyler Murray at QB? I say yes.
29. Los Angeles ChargersSource:n/a
Is this the best fit for Jim Harbaugh?
30. New England PatriotsSource:n/a
Do Patriots fans want Belichick back if a fresh, new GM is hired?
31. Washington CommandersSource:n/a
Does it really matter who they hire? We’ve been down this road plenty of times with this organization. It’s hard to believe they’ll get it right.
32. Carolina PanthersSource:n/a
How do other potential head coaches view this job?