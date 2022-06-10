Director Who Filmed Capitol Riots Also Made Some Iconic Hip-Hop Videos

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday (June 9), many were tuned in to watch a bipartisan House select committee dropping major tea on the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Of course, we all know what happened: Trump lost the presidential election and hundreds of his racist supporters set out to overthrow the government to get their orange-tinted leader back in office. At the center of the hearing was footage from award-winning filmmaker and documentarian Nick Quested.

Following the election, Quested embedded himself with one of Trump’s strongest allies, The Proud Boys. Quested presented footage of a meeting between leaders of The Proud Boys and another far-right extremist group, The Oath Keepers, one day before the deadly riot. This proved to be crucial insight into one of the most abhorrent days in our nation’s history.

But…that’s not why we’re here. We’re not CSPAN.

We’re here because there was actually one piece of information that Slade pointed out. Turns out, not only is Quested responsible for capturing the attempted coup at the Capitol, but he is also responsible for directing some pretty iconic music videos. Hip-Hop videos, to be specific.

Here are 10 of Quested’s best known work in music videos!