Nipsey Hussle Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Today (August 15) was officially “Hussle Day” in LA, and the occasion was marked in a big way.
On what would’ve been his 37th birthday, rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hundreds of fans joined Hussle’s family and friends for the unveiling on Hollywood Boulevard. As reported by NBC News, Nipsey’s grandmother, Margaret Boutte, accepted the star on the family’s behalf. Meanwhile, Nipsey’s life partner, actress Lauren London, shared brief remarks, along with his sister, Sarah Smith.
“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. “This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”
Added Smith: “Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I’m in awe but I’m not surprised. You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realist ways — the realist ways, the realist ways. You’ve been a pillar in our family, in the community.”
Check out some photos of this momentous occasion below!
Happy Heavenly Birthday! #TheMarathonContinues
1.Source:Getty
Artist Mohammed Mubarak stands beside his artwork of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle as people gather for Hussle’s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,standing,artist,respect,ceremony,human interest,walk of fame,violence,murder,art product,next to,nipsey hussle
2.Source:Getty
Former US basketball player Isiah Thomas and US basketball player Russell Westbrook, holding a child on his lap, attend the posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony for the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,birthday,usa,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,child,hollywood – california,respect,ceremony,human interest,walk of fame,former,violence,murder,basketball player,isiah thomas – basketball player – born 1961,russell westbrook,nipsey hussle
3.Source:Getty
Fans of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle arrive for his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,arrival,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,respect,ceremony,human interest,walk of fame,violence,fan – enthusiast,murder,nipsey hussle
4.Source:Getty
Lauren London, partner of the late US Rapper Nipsey Hussle, speaks during a ceremony for his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,talking,hollywood – california,respect,ceremony,human interest,walk of fame,violence,murder,lauren london,nipsey hussle
5.Source:Getty
Los Angeles City Council member Harris Dawson unveils the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle, as Hussle’s grandmother Margaret (3L) and sister Samantha (3R) applaud during a ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,females,hollywood – california,respect,ceremony,sister,human interest,launch event,walk of fame,violence,organized group,murder,grandmother,applauding,nipsey hussle
6.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Isiah Thomas, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Russell Westbrook are seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,large group of people,respect,walk of fame,setting,isiah thomas – basketball player – born 1961,russell westbrook,nipsey hussle,roddy ricch
7.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: YG is seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star aon The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,large group of people,respect,walk of fame,setting,nipsey hussle
8.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Dawit Asghedom, Kross Ermias Asghedom, Margaret Boutte, Samantha Smith, and Emani Asghedom are seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,respect,five people,walk of fame,setting,nipsey hussle
9.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) no people,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,respect,walk of fame,nipsey hussle