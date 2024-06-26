I’ll Pass: Top 10 Most Notable Draft Steals in NBA History

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA Draft is one of, if not the most memorable moment in anyone’s professional Basketball career. Where you are drafted is determined based on what you’ve showcased in college or internationally.

As we understand the NBA is the creme de la creme of the basketball world, draft order only matters the night of the draft. Regardless of the number you are called, you have to fight hard to prove you belong in the NBA.

RELATED: The Chosen One: Ben Wallace Talks Going Undrafted to NBA Hall of Fame

Draft scouts cannot see what their prospective draft pick could look like playing at the highest level, so they can only make an educated guess (scouting report) at how they believe their draft pick could look with: pre-draft workouts, in-depth interviews, other NBA executive’s opinions and NBA comparisons.

Although an athlete has ‘put in the work’ to be drafted in the order that he was selected, there is a possibility that he could not live up to the expectations that was set for him, being considered a ‘bust’, which happens more often that not. Out of 60 players drafted annually, Is it pretty standard that less than 10 of them see longevity in the league, lasting more than four years in the NBA.

Usually the emphasis of ‘getting the best player’ of the draft is over after the first 10-15 picks, as everyone else is usually written off as mediocre. But there has been some absolute diamonds in the rough that NBA executives take a chance on late in the draft. Whether it’s intentional or just hoping it’s a pick that sticks, this is what we like to call, a ‘steal‘ in the draft.

What is a ‘Draft Steal’?

A ‘draft steal’ is a player who was drafted at a low spot, usually outside the lottery (picks 1-14) or in later rounds and is expected to have little success yet goes on to have a stellar and productive career.

Who is the Biggest Draft Steal in NBA History?

Most would argue that Nikola Jokic is the biggest draft steal in NBA history. Jokic was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Jokic’s selection was so overlooked, that his selection wasn’t even televised. The announcement of his selection came during a commercial break, in which a Taco Bell ad was playing while Nikola Jokic’s name was showed at the bottom of the screen.

Jokic went on the become a 3x NBA MVP (2021, 2022, 2024), NBA Champion (2023), and a NBA Finals MVP (2023). Jokic was not phased by the little to no recognition he received, nor did he let his draft positioning get to his head as we went to become an NBA great and future Hall of Famer.

As we approach the 78th annual NBA Draft tonight (June 26th) we take a look at some of the most memorable draft ‘steals’ in NBA history.

Check out the Most Memorable NBA Draft Steals in NBA History below!

I’ll Pass: Top 10 Most Notable Draft Steals in NBA History was originally published on rnbphilly.com