Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

On This Day October 2, 1973: Proof was Born

Published on October 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Proof's Searching For Jerry Garcia Album Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Proof, whose real name is DeShaun Dupree Holton was born today on October 2, 1973, in Detroit, Michigan. He was a highly influential rapper in the Detroit hip-hop scene who gained a lot of his success as a founding member of the group D12 and was a close friend of the legendary Eminem. Proof’s impact on the hip-hop world was way bigger than his local roots.

Proof's "Searching For Jerry Garcia" Album Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Proof’s lyrical skills and personality made him a standout artist. He played a big role in shaping Eminem’s early career and was featured on several tracks with him. His work with D12, and the release of their debut album “Devil’s Night,” helped establish the group and blow them up in the rap world.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty


Tragically, Proof’s life was cut short when he was fatally shot at the CCC Club on 8 Mile Road in 2006 at the age of 32. His death was a tremendous loss to the hip-hop community, leaving fans and artists mourning his talent and potential.

D-12's Performance at BB Kings - July 23, 2004

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Proof’s legacy lives through his music. It continues to inspire aspiring artists and influence the rap genre. His contributions to Detroit hip-hop and his memory live on.

On This Day October 2, 1973: Proof was Born  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Another Public Service Announcement (Intro)

2. Proof – Knice

3. Pistol Pistol

4. Proof – Clap Wit Me

5. Bizzare (Skit)

6. Proof – Bilboa’s Theme

7. Nasty Mind

8. Proof – When God Calls

9. It Ain’t Nothin’ But Music

10. Forgive Me

11. American Psycho

12. Proof – Purple Gang

13. That’s How (Skit)

14. Proof – Gurls Wit Da Boom

15. Purple Pills

16. Proof – High Rollers Ft. B-Real, Method Man

17. Fight Music

18. Proof – Rondell Beene

19. Instigator

20. Proof – Pimplikeness ft. D12

21. Pimp Like Me

22. Proof – Ali Ft. MC Breed

23. Blow My Buzz

24. Proof – No. T. Lose Ft. King Gordy

25. Obie Trice

26. Proof – Jump Biatch

27. Devils Night

28. Proof – M.A.D. Ft. Rude Jude

29. Steve Berman (Skit)

30. Proof – 72nd & Central Ft. Obie Trice, J-Hill

31. Revelation

32. Proof – Sammy Da Bull Ft. Nate Dogg, Swiffy McVay

33. Girls

34. Proof – Black Wrist Bro’s Ft. 1st Born

35. Proof – Slum Elementz Ft. T3 Of Slum Village, Madd Of 5ela

36. Proof – Kurt Kobain

Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close