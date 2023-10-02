On This Day October 2, 1973: Proof was Born

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Proof, whose real name is DeShaun Dupree Holton was born today on October 2, 1973, in Detroit, Michigan. He was a highly influential rapper in the Detroit hip-hop scene who gained a lot of his success as a founding member of the group D12 and was a close friend of the legendary Eminem. Proof’s impact on the hip-hop world was way bigger than his local roots.

Proof’s lyrical skills and personality made him a standout artist. He played a big role in shaping Eminem’s early career and was featured on several tracks with him. His work with D12, and the release of their debut album “Devil’s Night,” helped establish the group and blow them up in the rap world.

Tragically, Proof’s life was cut short when he was fatally shot at the CCC Club on 8 Mile Road in 2006 at the age of 32. His death was a tremendous loss to the hip-hop community, leaving fans and artists mourning his talent and potential.

Proof’s legacy lives through his music. It continues to inspire aspiring artists and influence the rap genre. His contributions to Detroit hip-hop and his memory live on.

