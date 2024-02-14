Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nkechi Diallo, also once known as Rachel Dolezal has lived quite the charmed life and is currently in hot water with an Arizona school district. The former Rachel Dolezal is currently working as an elementary school teacher north of Tucson, Ariz. but parents are raising concerns over her OnlyFans page being advertised publicly.

Local outlet KVOA shared a brief report that Nkechi Diallo reportedly works in the Catalina Foothills School District, which rests north of Tucson in Pima County. According to KVOA’s report, Diallo’s public social media pages point to her OnlyFans page and users on social media have been posting images and videos from the site featuring Diallo in sexually explicit poses and the like.

Most might remember Diallo, under her former name Rachel Dolezal, was fired in 2014 by the NAACP in Spokane, Wash. due to not revealing that she was actually a white woman posing as a Black woman. She was also an African Studies professor in the state ahead of changing her name officially.

From what we know, Diallo’s OnlyFans page has been in operation for a few years now, and before it was just teasing and maybe partial nudity. The streets are saying that she’s doing a lot more than posing these days.

racheldolezalIt isn’t known what actions, if any, the Catalina Foothills School District will take, nor could we determine if the OnlyFans page operated by Diallo is still active. Further, we weren’t able to find out the sources of the leaked images that have been shared across Reddit and X, formerly Twitter.

On X, the reactions to the recent mention of Diallo’s OnlyFans, which was public knowledge to some, have been cropping up. We’ve got them listed below.

