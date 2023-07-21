Listen Live
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away

Published on July 21, 2023

Breaking news coming out of Philly, Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese has reportedly passed away. According to Philly Scoophall, 1/2 of the group Mac n Cheese, YNG Cheese has been rumored to have passed away.

The reasoning of his untimely passing has yet to be confirmed. Millions Dollaz Worth of Game owner, Gillie Da Kid has two sons & one daughter. Our condolences go out to Gillie’s friends and family during this time. More news to come as the story develops.

Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

