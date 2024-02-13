Shannon Sharpe Wanted To Shoot The Fair With Mike Epps, Cooler Heads Seemingly Prevail

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe is now one of the top broadcasters in the talk space, moving big numbers online via his Club Shay Shay podcast program. It appeared that the retired NFL great was heading towards putting the mitts on Mike Epps, but cooler heads have prevailed.

Shannon Sharpe, 55, aimed some angry words toward Mike Epps after the comedian made insinuations about the Hall of Famer’s sexuality during a standup set. In that same set, Epps claimed that Sharpe asked him to come to Club Shay Shay to address some of the things Katt Williams said during his visit on the set.

Sharpe fired back and said that he would reluctantly leak some direct messages from Epps claiming it was the other way around, which the comedian and actor did confirm in a video later. After threatening to put the beats on Epps for making the claims about his sexuality, Sharpe apologized for his words and said that the two men would sit down face to face for a chat around NBA All-Star Weekend.

Look, it’s Black History Month and the last thing we need are two important figures from the culture going at each other over some words. And if it did go to the hands, well, you already know the outcome. Hopefully, these two will handle it like the triple OGs that they are.

Reactions to the beef between Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps took a life of their own since bubbling up on Monday (Feb. 12). We’ve got a bit of replies from X, formerly Twitter, from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

