You know what’s better than a good fashion slay? A good fashion slay that reduces your carbon footprint! Buying brand new clothes has always been and will always be exhilarating. However, if you’re interested in doing your part in saving the planet while rocking a one-of-a-kind look that takes you back to a nostalgic moment in time, vintage fashion boutiques are the way to go.
Shopping for vintage fashion can sometimes be time consuming. First, you must know what style era/eras you’re interested in, then you have to sift through hundreds of garments to find a piece that speaks to you and that era. Some people understandably forgo vintage shopping because of the extra effort it takes to find that golden piece. But thanks to the internet and this social media era, vintage fashion shopping has gotten a little easier.
New fashion vintage boutiques are popping up daily all over cyberspace, and we took the liberty of pinpointing five black-owned vintage fashion boutiques that will surely make you obsess over their inventory. Let’s jump right into this stylish thrifting journey below!
Sustainable Fashion For the Culture: 5 Black-Owned Vintage Fashion Boutiques that Should Be on Your Radar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Washington Ave
Old things never looked so good! The fashion gurus behind this vintage brand have a keen eye when it comes to spotting great vintage threads and reworking them to create masterpieces. Each garment is carefully crafted into an even funkier version of what it was before. Need a shoulder-padded, colorblock blazer or a windbreaker suit from the 90’s? This is your go-to shop.
2. Shop Vintage Bowtique
You may not have time to go around the world looking for unique fashions, but the owner of this brand does. From authentic kimonos to throwback cocktail dresses and fun accessories, this fashion vintage shop has it all! Whether you work a corporate job or run a business of your own, there is an outfit in this boutique that will serve you.
3. Random and Chic
I have yet to see a look from this boutique I wouldn’t snatch! Mom jeans, knitted sweaters, and frilly tops are just a few of the items that make this boutique a must-shop. I love that the owner demonstrates how each look can be worn. This makes the items even more attractive!
4. Valemion
What’s vintage fashion without a vintage handbag to match? Believe it or not, another way to help sustain the planet is by buying quality items that last for years. Buying designer items like handbags can sometimes break the bank, but there are no rules that say you must buy designer items brand new. To me, the classic designer bags look more distinguished than the new age bags, and this consignment store obviously agrees. If the classic flap Chanel handbag or original Speedy Louis Vuitton purse is your thing, then this is your store!
5. Nello
You may spot something similar to your grandmother’s old blouse in this boutique, and it will definitely look fierce. This groovy vintage boutique speaks to those style gurus who are intrigued by 70’s and 80’s fashions. If butterfly collared blazers and colorful, printed blouses are your thing, then look no further than Nello.