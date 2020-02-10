For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.

This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!

Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.

We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com