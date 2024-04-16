The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos

Former NFL legend OJ Simpson died this week after losing his battle with prostate cancer, at the age of 76.
MORE: 5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman
His family issued a brief statement on his social media accounts:
On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
His death was certainly met with mixed feelings. Folks on social either sent their condolences or rehashed a past when they despised the former NFL running back.
OJ Simpson was such a polarizing figure that transcended professional sports.
Born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, Simpson was a star athlete as a football player and a track star at USC. Simpson even won the Heisman Trophy as a senior, college football’s most prestigious award.
Simpson was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills during the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft.
He went on to play nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, receiving five Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections from 1972-1976.
He was also the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, earning him MVP honors. He was truly one of the best football players to ever step foot in a stadium, but his fame didn’t just stop on the field.
After football, OJ Simpson transitioned from sports to the television screen, building a successful career as an actor and broadcaster. He would appear in movies such as Roots, Dragnet 1968, and, most notably, The Naked Gun film franchise.
Despite of successful OJ was as a football player and actor, he couldn’t escape his turbulent personal life.
Who can forget his infamous low-speed police chase, which was viewed by 95 million people on TV? It became one of the most-watched events in television history.
Simpson’s death has renewed conversations about his famous 1995 trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Dubbed the “Trial of The Century, the OJ trial was the catalyst for reality TV as we know it.
From: foxync.com
During the trial, Cochran relied heavily on LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman’s racist remarks in the past, which the defense team suggested could’ve led to him planting bloody gloves at the scene. OJ tried on the gloves in court, which ended up not fitting properly. That led to Cochran’s now-infamous line: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”
Although OJ was ultimately acquitted in what has been described as the “most publicized” criminal trial in human history, he had to live the rest of his life with the scarlet letter of a murderer.
Check out some photos of OJ Simpson over the years.
The post The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos appeared first on NewsOne.
The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos was originally published on newsone.com
1. Southern California Trojans TrackSource:Getty
CIRCA 1968: O.J. Simpson #108 of the University of Southern California Trojans runs during an NCAA college track and field event circa 1968. from 1967-68. Simpson played football for USC from 1967-68.
2. Southern California Trojans TrackSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – CIRCA 1968: O.J. Simpson #24 of the University of Southern California Trojans during an NCAA college track and field event circa 1968 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California. from 1967-68. Simpson played football for USC from 1967-68.
3. O.J. SimpsonSource:Getty
CIRCA 1968: Running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the University of Southern California Trojans in this portrait circa 1968. Simpson played for the Trojans from 1967-68.
4. O.J. SimpsonSource:Getty
CIRCA 1980: NBC Football Analyst O.J. Simpson in the both smiling for the camera before the start of an NFL football game circa 1980.
5. USC TrojansSource:Getty
CIRCA 1968: O.J. Simpson #32 of the University of Southern California Trojans looks on from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game circa 1968. Simpson played for the Trojans from 1967-68.
6. Cannes Film Festival 1975Source:Getty
O.J. Simpson (L) and Patrick Wachsberger attend the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 1975.
7. Celebrity Sightings – Bauer-Griffin – 2005Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: O.J. Simpson is seen on April 06, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
8. Buffallo Bills Player OJ SimpsonSource:Getty
The Buffallo Bills’ OJ Simpson (number 32) in action against the New York Jets in the snow at Shea Stadium, New York, on December 16th, 1973.
9. OJ Simpson Playing American FootballSource:Getty
The Buffalo Bills’ OJ Simpson (number 32) in action against the New York Jets in Buffalo, New York, on December 16th, 1973.
10. Alec Guinness Tribute at the 23rd San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF)Source:Getty
O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown attend a screening during the San Francisco International Film Festival, followed by an afterparty at the St. Francis Hotel, in San Francisco, California, on October 12, 1979.
11. US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SIMPSONSource:Getty
OJ Simpson appears during his preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center 08 November 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson is appearing in court on charges which include burglary, robbery and assault following an attempted robbery at a Las Vegas hotel in September.
12. “Super Night at the Super Bowl” RehearsalSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson (C) attends a rehearsal for the CBS special “Super Night at the Super Bowl” in Miami, Florida, on January 17, 1975.
13. Party for O.J. Simpson Clothing LineSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson attends a party and fashion show, celebrating the O.J. Simpson for Ruth Robbins Sportsware line, at the Stadium Club in Anaheim, California, on June 25, 1979.
14. Denver Broncos v Buffalo BillsSource:Getty
ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 5: Running back O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Rich Stadium on October 5, 1975 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Broncos 38-14.
15. “Super Night at the Super Bowl” RehearsalSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson (C) attends a rehearsal for the CBS special “Super Night at the Super Bowl” in Miami, Florida, on January 17, 1976.
16. NFL Players Association Dinner 1977Source:Getty
O.J. Simpson (L) and Muhammad Ali (C) attend a dinner in Chicago, Illinois, on June 12, 1977.
17. Alec Guinness Tribute at 23rd SFIFFSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson.Nicole Brown.attend a screening during the San Francisco International Film Festival, followed by an afterparty at the St. Francis Hotel, in San Francisco, California, on October 12, 1979.
18. Party for O.J. Simpson Clothing LineSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson attends a party and fashion show, celebrating the O.J. Simpson for Ruth Robbins Sportsware line, at the Stadium Club in Anaheim, California, on June 25, 1979.
19. OJ SIMPSON-ARRESTSource:Getty
Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco (white, R) carrying fugitive and murder suspect O.J Simpson on a 90 minutes chase on Los Angeles freeway 17 June 1994. The car driven by Simpson’s friend Al Cowling eventually drove to Simpson home in Brentwood where he surrendered after a stand-off with police.
20. Celebrity Sightings In Las Vegas – November 12, 2023Source:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 12: OJ Simpson is seen on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
21. OJ SimpsonSource:Getty
American football player OJ Simpson during a training session in San Jose, California, July 25th 1978.
22. Pulling a Swift OneSource:Getty
Football player and actor O.J. Simpson at Swifty Lazar’s Oscar night party at the Bistro in Beverly Hills, California
23. US-SIMPSONSource:Getty
OJ Simpson (L) reacts when prosecution witness Los Angeles police department forensic chemist Greg Matheson identifies blood on OJ Simpson’s socks as belonging to Nicole Simpson 02 May during the OJ Simpson double murder trial in Los Angeles. Lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr(R) watches Simpson’s reaction.
24. US-SIMPSON-VERDICTSource:Getty
Murder defendant O.J. Simpson (C) listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran Jr (R). Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
25. SIMPSON IN COURTSource:Getty
Double murder defendant OJ Simpson (L) leans over to look more closely at a monitor during cross-examination of California state criminalist Gary Sims 22 May in the OJ Simpson murder trial. The defense tried to show that DNA testing evidence against OJ Simpson is tainted, either due to incompetence or by design. Above Simpson is his lead attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr and attorney Robert Shapiro (R).
26. SIMPSON/ROCKINGHAMSource:Getty
Murder defendant OJ Simpson (L) walks with his friend Robert Kardashian (C) and his lead attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr (R) past one of the front entrances to his Rockingham estate 12 February during the jury’s tour. Simpson returned to his home for the first time since his arrest 17 June 1994.
27. US-SIMPSON TRIALSource:Getty
Defendent O.J. Simpson (C) wipes his face as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. listen 27 June to Los Angeles Police Department criminalist Susan Brockbank discusses the steps she took in examining hair and trace evidence found on Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson clothing at the murder scene. AFP PHOTO
28. SIMPSON/LAWYERSSource:Getty
OJ Simpson watches as the jury in his double-murder trial enters the courtroom in the afternoon 02 February in Los Angeles as his attorneys look over documents. Lawyers from (L): Carl Douglas, Johnnie Cochran Jr., Simpson, and Robert Shapiro. Murder victim Nicole Brown-Simpson’s sister Denise Brown will testify 03 February for the prosecution.
29. UK-SIMPSONSource:Getty
Former US football star OJ Simpson arrives at Heathrow Airport 11 May surrounded by airport and metropolitan police. During his trip to the UK he is scheduled to appear on a talk show, play a game of golf and address the Oxford Student Union 14 May.
30. O. J. SimpsonSource:Getty
American football player O. J. Simpson, of the University of Southern California, sitting on a bench with his leg propped up after being injured in the third quarter of a game against Oregon, Los Angeles, October 28th 1967.
31. US-SIMPSON-TRIALSource:Getty
Double murder defendant O.J. Simpson (C) seated next to his lawyer Johnnie Chochran Jr (2nd-L), laughs as Brian “Kato” Kaelin testifies about the acting jobs he has received since the night of the murders 22 March during the O. J. Simpson double murder trial 22 March 1995 in Los Angeles. O. J. Simpson murder case was a highly publicized U.S. criminal trial in which former American football star and actor O. J. Simpson was charged with the murder of one of his ex-wives and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Simpson was acquitted after the lengthy criminal trial, but was later found liable for Goldman’s wrongful death in civil court.
32. US-SIMPSON,SLAYINGSSource:Getty
One of O.J. Simpson’s defense attorneys, Carl Douglas (R), shows a photo of Simpson at a social function during the defense’s opening statements 25 January 1995 in Los Angeles. The defense is portraying the former football player as a benevolent man that has been wrongly accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend. The photo shown by the defense attorney has been taken at a charitable event the night before the murders of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
33. US-SIMPSONSource:Getty
OJ Simpson (R) looks through the defense evidence book, containing pictures of the Rockingham bloody glove 17 May 1995 in the OJ Simpson double murder trial in Los Angeles. Defense lawyer Bob Blasier (L) sits next to Simpson.
34. TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-SIMPSONSource:Getty
TOPSHOT – O.J. Simpson is shown during his trial as co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart confers with his attorneys in the background at the Clark County Regional Justice Center October 1, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. John Gurzinski-Pool
35. TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-SIMPSONSource:Getty
TOPSHOT – O.J. Simpson is taken into custody after being found guilty during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 3, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart were found guilty on all charges after standing trial for crimes including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. The verdict comes 13 years to the day after Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
36. US-SIMPSON ARREST 1Source:Getty
O.J. Simpson listens to his lawyer explain the latest charges against him to the media 09 February, 2001, at a press conference in his lawyers’ office in downtown Miami, Florida. Simpson has been charged with second degree felony burglary and simple battery stemming from a “Road Rage” incident in Miami last December, 2000.
37. US-CRIME-SIMPSON-COURTSource:Getty
Former US football star O.J. Simpson is led into a courtroom to be arraigned on charges which include kidnapping, assault and burglary at the Clark County Regional Justice Center 19 September 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prosecution and defense lawyers told the court they had reached agreement prior to the hearing concerning Simpson’s bail conditions. He must pay a bond of 125,000 USD and surrender his passport within 24 hours.
38. SIMPSON-O.J SIMPSONSource:Getty
Murder defendant O.J. Simpson looks up during testimony by Los Angeles County Coroner Dr. Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran during the O.J. Simpson murder trial 14 June in Los Angeles. The Coroner put the time of death of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman between 9:00 pm and 12:45 am.
39. US SIMPSON ARRIVESSource:Getty
Defendant O.J. Simpson exits his car 22 November outside the courthouse in Santa Monica, CA. Simpson took the witness stand in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
40. US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SIMPSONSource:Getty
O.J. Simpson appears in court for a preliminary hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center 14 November 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson is appearing in court for the fourth day for his preliminary hearing on charges which include burglary, robbery and assault following an attempted robbery at the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in September.