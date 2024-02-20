Norf Norf: X Gives Glowing Praise To ‘The Vince Staples Show’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vince Staples has long established himself as not only a talented musician but also one of the wittiest minds in entertainment. Vince Staples is currently basking in the early positive chatter around his new Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, with some saying this could be the start of an epic series run for the rapper.

Vince Staples, 30, has long been considered one of the brightest minds both in music and other forms of media due to his sharp intellect, command of language, and ability to remain deadpan during the humorous retellings of his life. The Vince Staples Show, in that regard, is a direct look into the mind of Staples, which puts him in a variety of zany situations that he somehow navigates through his mental savvy and the fact that he’s a famous figure.

Kenya Barris of Black-ish fame serves as one of the executive producers for the show alongside Corey Smyth and showrunner Maurice Williams. The writing room gets a boost from Staples himself, Williams as mentioned earlier, Winter Coleman, and Crystal Jenkins.

The Vince Staples Show follows Staples around his hometown “The Beach” which we can safely assume is based in his native Long Beach, Calif. His character is semi-famous but still very connected to street life and adjacently finds Staples in the middle of some surreal moments that only could work in this medium.

Stapes isn’t new to acting as he’s made an appearance on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, along with other roles over the years. Fans of Abbott Elementary should get a kick out of Staples’ show during a key moment.

On X, formerly Twitter, Vince Staples had his name trending with fans celebrating the genius of the program while noting that he also is urging folks to demand a second season of the show. Based on this reaction, that appears to be in the bag.

