Who Is Robert Glasper? 12 Essential Tracks

There were a lot of big winners at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. While fan favorites like Beyoncé and Lizzo took home some well-deserved hardware, some winners may be unfamiliar to the casual listener. Take Robert Glasper, for instance.

Last night, the accomplished pianist/producer/arranger/composer took home his fifth Grammy, as his Black Radio III project won “Best R&B Album.” While many lauded the versatile musician for his work, someone was not too pleased with the win — specifically, one Christopher Maurice Brown.

In since-deleted posts on his IG stories, it seemed that Brown was not too pleased with Glasper taking the win over his own project, Breezy (Deluxe).

Whether he is unaware of Glasper or trolling just for the heck of it (we’re leaning towards the latter), many folks may be unfamiliar with how Glasper gets down. So, to help the uninitiated, here are some essential tracks to get familiar with!