WWE Lands 10-Year Deal With Netflix Bringing ‘Monday Night Raw’ To The Streamer In 2025, Fans React

WWE’s Monday Night Raw is again on the move, and Netflix has made a significant push to be a force in live programming.

The professional wrestling world is shaking after the WWE announced it inked a $5 billion media rights deal with Netflix, which will see Monday Night Raw jump off the top ropes and land on the streaming giant starting in 2025.

This will also mark the first time Raw will not air episodes on a linear television network in its three-decades-long history. The popular wrestling program currently airs on the USA Network.

WWE’s current deal with NBCUniversal has “Raw” airing on USA Network until October 2024. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, exactly where “Raw” will air between the end of that deal and the beginning of the Netflix deal is still being determined.

Under the deal, Netflix will become the exclusive home of “Raw” in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latin America, and other territories once the deal begins, with more countries and regions to be added over time. Netflix will also become the television home for all WWE shows outside the U.S. That includes fellow weekly shows “SmackDown” and “NXT” as well as annual live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, as well as documentaries, original series, and additional projects.

This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix coming January 2025. Now we change the game!!!!” 14-time WWE World Champion, now Chief Content Officer of the company Triple H said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans Emotions About The Deal Are All Over The Place

The WWE continues to be a massive force in the sport’s entertainment world. As you can imagine, fans are reacting to the news that they will now be “Netflix & Body Slamming.”

We shall see if this deal will positively or negatively affect the WWE’s momentum. It’s a huge win for Netflix as they push to show more live content.

News of the deal also arrives as one of its biggest superstars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joined the WWE and UFC board.

The streaming giant took its first step to show live events with Chris Rock’s post-Will Smith slap comedy special Selective Outrage and, most recently, the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

