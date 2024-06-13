Listen Live
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

In another Elon Musk-led attempt to ruin the platform formerly known as Twitter, it has been announced that your “likes” are no longer viewable.

The Engineering team for the site now known as X announced that starting this week, “likes” are now private. The team claims that making likes private would “better protect your privacy.”

Here’s what the change means, in simple terms:

  • You can see the posts you liked, but others can’t.
  • You can’t see who liked someone else’s post.
  • You can see who liked a post that you wrote (but only in notifications).

The feature was first introduced back in September as a feature for those who paid for X Premium. Now, however, the feature is being forced for all users.

As you can imagine, this is receiving mixed reactions in the Xitterverse. While others are intrigued by the thought of keeping their “spicy” likes under wraps, the rest are disappointed that the change makes it difficult to gauge genuine engagement with followers. And, there’s also the theory that this could make it easier to cover up the expansion of hate speech and misinformation (and, possibly, even worse behavior) on the platform.

Check Out Some Of The Reactions Below!

1. The worst.

2. Who wouldn’t want to know if Luke Skywalker liked their tweet?!

3. A simpler time…

4. Us too.

5. Oh?

6. Rude!

7. When there’s a will…there is DEFINITELY a way.

8. Uh… you might not need to stalk if this is your reaction…

9. Exactly!

10. Another reason why this may be a BIG problem…

11. … a VERY BIG problem.

12. Online dating is for the birds, at this point.

13. Oh wow…

14. This is not funny, X.

RELATED TAGS

likes twitter X
Trending
NXT Battleground
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

News

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations 14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Nu Planet Ent
Entertainment

Apple Chill Car and Bike Show

Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close