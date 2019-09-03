CLOSE
Congrats Bryson Tiller!!!

Congrats are in order for the R&B singer as he and girlfriend, Kendra Bailey are expecting a baby girl.

Bryson Tiller In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

