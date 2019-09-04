Oprah Winfrey To Kick Off Wellness Arena Tour in 2020!!

Oprah Winfrey announced her new wellness arena tour, which will kick off on January 4th, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In collaboration with Weight Watchers Reimagined, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour will offer a full day of wellness conversations, sharing the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.

Related Stories:

Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students

Loving Her Legacy : Oprah Winfrey

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: