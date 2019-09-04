CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey To Kick Off Wellness Arena Tour in 2020!!

Oprah Winfrey announced her new wellness arena tour, which will kick off on January 4th, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In collaboration with Weight Watchers Reimagined, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour will offer a full day of wellness conversations, sharing the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.

Oprah The Hollywood Reporter Cover Story

Source: Ruven Afanador / The Hollywood Reporter / Ruven Afanador / The Hollywood Reporter

