The LeBron James Building Is Coming to Nike HQ!!!

Nike announced its plans to open a building named after LeBron James at their Portland campus in 2020. James says he was “literally shedding tears” when he heard the news.

Related Stories:

LeBron James Has Put In An Application To Trademark This….

Lebron James And Drake Team Up For A New Sports Media Agency

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: