The LeBron James Building Is Coming to Nike HQ!!!

Nike announced its plans to open a building named after LeBron James at their Portland campus in 2020. James says he was “literally shedding tears” when he heard the news.

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Source: Mike Lawrie / Getty

