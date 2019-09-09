Oakland Raiders Cut Wide Receiver Antonio Brown!!!

Antonio Brown has been released by the Oakland Raiders after requesting to be released in a post on instagram. This comes after the Raiders voided the $30.1 million guaranteed in his contract by fining him over $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

