Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Lil Wayne Says ‘Tha Carter VII’ Is On The Way

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VII’ Is On The Way Despite Mixed Reactions To ‘The Carter VI’

Lil Wayne’s legendary Carter album series is far from over, with Weezy confirming that Tha Carter VII is officially on the way.

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Lil Wayne’s legendary Carter album series is far from over, with Weezy confirming that Tha Carter VII is officially on the way.

During a recent interview, the New Orleans MC opened up about still wanting to win a Grammy Award and eventually perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. While Wayne has been overlooked for both in the past, he made it clear he’s staying optimistic about what’s ahead in his career.

Wayne also gave fans an update on the future of his iconic Carter series, revealing that he already has plenty of new music in the stash.

Tha Carter VII is coming soon. I’m not sure if we are going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they’re going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days.”

Wayne also gave fans an update on the future of his iconic Carter series, revealing that he already has plenty of new music in the stash.

Regardless of the title, Wayne sounds locked in and ready to feed fans more music. The announcement also comes after Tha Carter VI received mixed reactions online, with many listeners criticizing the production choices and some of the experimental records on the project records on the project.

Songs like “Peanuts 2 N Elephant” especially had fans online confused, with some questioning what exactly the Greatest Rapper Alive was aiming for creatively.

Weezy has also been in the news over reports that he secretly got married. According to TMZ, the mystery woman is allegedly in her 20s and from Indiana. However, Wayne has not officially confirmed the marriage or revealed the identity of the woman.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VII’ Is On The Way Despite Mixed Reactions To ‘The Carter VI’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
News  |  Weso

Rickey Smiley Reacts To Being Inducted Into The 2026 Radio Hall Of Fame

14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Packers’ Josh Jacobs Released From Custody After Domestic Violence Allegations

10 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kendrick Perkins Held Back During Confrontation At Son’s AAU Game, He Responds As Jokes Fly

BossMan Dlow Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Celebrity News  |  RoyalTea

BossMan Dlow and Yung Miami Bring “Motion Party Tour” to Raleigh

Entertainment  |  Weso

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VII’ Is On The Way Despite Mixed Reactions To ‘The Carter VI’

21 Items
Music  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Meek Mill Blasts Nike For The “Dream & Nightmares” LeBron 23 Collection

10 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

11 Items
Sports  |  Sammy Approved

Serving Style: Naomi Osaka's Best On-Court Outfits

21 Items
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Naomi Osaka Responds To Racial Backlash For Hosting ‘Black Party’ At French Open

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close