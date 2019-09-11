What better way to get “turnt up” on a Tuesday than to kick it with Black Youngsta! DJ Sir RJ caught up with the high-energy rapper when he stopped by the iPower Richmond studio.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Newly ordained, Blac Youngsta is currently looking for a couple to marry. Not just marry, but also pay for their wedding! However, he’s looking for a couple that will really benefit from him taking care of their nuptial expenses.

If you know of anyone or if you’re that person, hit him up!

RELATED: Blac Youngsta Shares His Requirements For Cuffing Season

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Here Comes The Bride! Why Blac Youngsta Wants To Pay For Your Wedding was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On K97.5: