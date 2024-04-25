Listen Live
Relationships

Tinder Adds New ‘Share My Date’ Safety Feature

Published on April 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tinder x Lyft

Source: Tinder / Tinder

Tinder, the widely-used online dating app, is taking a new approach to dating safety.

The platform recently revealed its latest feature, “Share my Date,” to enhance user safety during meetups.

“Share my Date” allows users to easily share details about their upcoming date with trusted friends and family via a unique link.

Information such as the date, time, and location of the date, along with the match’s photo, will be included in the shared data.

Users will have the flexibility to update the information promptly, ensuring accuracy even during last-minute changes.

This safety feature will be released in the United States and more than a dozen other countries in the near future.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

dating dating app relationships Tinder

More from K97.5
Trending
Tinder x Lyft
Relationships

Tinder Adds New ‘Share My Date’ Safety Feature

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline
Local

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities

Planned Parenthood Gala
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Sued By Former Cameraman Who Alleges Harassment & Hostile Work Environment

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close