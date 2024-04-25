Tinder Adds New ‘Share My Date’ Safety Feature

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tinder, the widely-used online dating app, is taking a new approach to dating safety.

The platform recently revealed its latest feature, “Share my Date,” to enhance user safety during meetups.

“Share my Date” allows users to easily share details about their upcoming date with trusted friends and family via a unique link.

Information such as the date, time, and location of the date, along with the match’s photo, will be included in the shared data.

Users will have the flexibility to update the information promptly, ensuring accuracy even during last-minute changes.

This safety feature will be released in the United States and more than a dozen other countries in the near future.

