Kevin Hart Has Been Released From The Hospital

Great news for Kevin Hart! The superstar has been released from the hospital according to TMZ. Kev is now residing in his live-in rehab facility where he will have to do very intensive rehab in order to bounce back from the car accident that had him hospitalized for almost two weeks.

Sources say that Kev is “glad” to get out of the L.A. hospital he’s called home for 10 days. He has a positive attitude, saying, “I’m grateful to be alive.” Hart should be able to head home in about a week or so.

