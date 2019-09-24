CLOSE
BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is Expected To Formally Announce An Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump Today!!

After growing pressure from fellow Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump this evening.

