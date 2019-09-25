Samuel L Jackson Signs On To Be First Celebrity Voice Of Amazon’s Alexa!!!

Have you ever gotten tired of Amazon’s Alexa voice? Welp, to give buyers even more incentive to try it out, Alexa will now feature celebrity voices. The first celebrity voice is the great Samuel L. Jackson who is well-known for making his profanity usage in numerous film roles something of an art form.

Related Stories:

Samuel L. Jackson Is Having An Amazing Year!

#SamuelLJackson, #ReginaHall, & #MethodMan To Hit The Big Screen In New #Shaft Movie

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: