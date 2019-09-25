CLOSE
Samuel L Jackson Signs On To Be First Celebrity Voice Of Amazon’s Alexa!!!

Have you ever gotten tired of Amazon’s Alexa voice? Welp, to give buyers even more incentive to try it out, Alexa will now feature celebrity voices. The first celebrity voice is the great Samuel L. Jackson who is well-known for making his profanity usage in numerous film roles something of an art form.

