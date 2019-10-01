CLOSE
Gabrielle Union Is Bringing “Black Girl Magic” To NBC

Actress Gabrielle Union is expanding her reach in Hollywood. The “Breaking In” actress has signed on to produce a new comedy for NBC entitled “Black Girl Magic” which will be a 30-minute sitcome. The show will revolve around three sisters who have been estranged throughout their lives, but reunite once a secret is revealed about their family.

Union will join Chandra Russell, Robia Rashid, and Embeit Beyenne to run the show.

Union, who once starred and executive produced BET’s “Being Mary Jane” currently serves as a judge on NBC’s hit show America’s Got Talent

