Matthew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer!!!

We’re keeping the Matthew Knowles and his family in our prayers as he recently revealed that he’s been battling breast cancer.

Related Stories:

Beyonce, Matthew Knowles & Mama Tina’s ‘ONTR2’ Photo Proves Everything Is Love

Matthew Knowles Says Beyonce Wouldn’t Be As Successful If She Wasn’t Light Skinned

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: