Dennis Graham Says Drake Made Up Lyrics About Their Relationship To Sell Records!

Graham made an appearance on Power 106’s “Close Conversations” w Nick Cannon, where he denied being an absentee father and claimed Drake used their allegedly fractured relationship to sell records.

