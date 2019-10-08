CLOSE
Dennis Graham Says Drake Made Up Lyrics About Their Relationship To Sell Records!

Graham made an appearance on Power 106’s “Close Conversations” w Nick Cannon, where he denied being an absentee father and claimed Drake used their allegedly fractured relationship to sell records.

2015 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 12

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

