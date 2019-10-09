Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Sit Down For A Conversation (WATCH)

Two of R&B’s brightest young stars recently sat down with each other over a glass of wine to discuss all of the things that they are over. Summe Walker and Ari Lennox headed out to Los Angeles and sat down for Apple Music for a featured called “Over It”.

The segment was named after Summer’s new album which is currently holding down the number one spot on Apple Music’s streaming service. Last month Summer was the mist streamed woman R&B artist on Apple Music. Check out the chat that these two ladies had recently and see all of the things that they are over!

