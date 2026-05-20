Mallard Creek Appeals Track Championship Disqualification

Source: Track and Field / Radio One

Mallard Creek High School is fighting to get its state track championship back after a controversial disqualification during the NCHSAA 4A state championship meet sparked backlash online and across North Carolina.

The controversy happened during the boys 4×200-meter relay race when Mallard Creek runner Nyan Brown celebrated before crossing the finish line by raising his hand in the air. Officials ruled the gesture as unsportsmanlike conduct, disqualifying the team and stripping them of the championship title.

The decision immediately sparked debate on social media, with many people arguing the punishment did not match the action. Supporters say Brown’s celebration was harmless and did not target another team or interfere with the race. Others believe officials simply enforced the rules as written.

According to reports, Mallard Creek officials are now appealing the disqualification, claiming Brown was not properly warned before the penalty was issued. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association maintains that meet officials followed the proper procedures during the event.

The case will now be reviewed by an independent state appeals board as the debate continues over sportsmanship, fairness, and whether one moment should cost an entire team a championship.

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