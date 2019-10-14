CLOSE
Summer Walker Breaks Records As Her Album ‘Over It’ Earns Biggest Streaming Week EVER For A Female R&B Artist

Summer Walker at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Radio One Digital

#OverIt released October 4th and has been on repeat since! #SummerWalker , the R&B singer make a huge entrance into the R&B world as she dropped her much relate-able album about hopeless romantics and contemporary real talk.

News broke that she entered the Billboard 200 with her first student album and ranks No. 2 with 134,000 equivalent album unit earnings in a week.  The last R&B album ny a woman to notch a larger week was #Beyonce ‘s Lemonade. Ok Summer, we see you!

Previous to her album debut, Summer earned four top 25-charting hits on the Hot R&B Songs Chart, including top five hit #PlayingGames. #Drake wasted no time hopping on the remix which was a hit too. Congrats are all the way in order! We’re rooting for you girl.

