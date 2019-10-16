Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among The Nominees For The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is working on their 2020 class. This is Chaka Khan’s 4th nomination and Biggie and Whitney Houston’s 1st nomination. If Biggie wins, he will be the 2nd rapper to enter into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

