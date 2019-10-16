CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among The Nominees For The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is working on their 2020 class. This is Chaka Khan’s 4th nomination and Biggie and Whitney Houston’s 1st nomination. If Biggie wins, he will be the 2nd rapper to enter into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

notorious b.i.g.

Source: getty / Getty

Related Stories:

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Debut In Fall 2020!!!

Amazon Music Releases ‘The Birth Of Biggie’ Mini-Doc [Video]

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Biggie , Chaka Khan , hall of fame , Induction , nominees , Rock and Roll , whitney houston

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close