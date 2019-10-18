Fetty Wap Charged With Battery In Vegas After Video Surfaces of Him Punching Security!!

Fetty Wap was arrested and hit with a battery charge stemming from his brawl with security at a Las Vegas casino.

According to TMZ, video surveillance footage shows the 28-year old rapper throwing hard punches and striking the security guard in the head.

Fetty has been charge with one count of misdemeanor battery.

