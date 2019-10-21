Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Arrested For This…..

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Harvey was arrested after she hit a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Sources revealed that she had been texting and driving.

